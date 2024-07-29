Teo | Salty Seadog | Samantha

Zealot of the Ancient Gods

An unimportant pirate who died on her first Journey. We never learned her second name, but thats what happens when you board The Rising Ghost

July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

No Activity

Summer 1715

No Activity

Fall 1715

No Activity

Winter 1716

No Activity

Spring 1716

No Activity

Summer 1716

No Activity

Fall 1716

July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719