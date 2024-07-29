Jason | Thomas 'Mr Death' Blanc

Brute

July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716

Joined Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrickon his quest to kill Count D'artagnan. Fought his way aboard The Rising Ghost before getting cut down by the French Gunnery Captain. His body was left in the flooded hold of the Rising Ghost, where it became trapped in ice.

'Mr Death' an hour later to find himself the only person left aboard the sinking ship. He swam across to the small Island on which the French Sailors had taken refuge.

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

No Activity

Summer 1715

No Activity

Fall 1715

No Activity

Winter 1716

No Activity

Spring 1716

No Activity

Summer 1716

No Activity

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719