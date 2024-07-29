Brute
July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716
Joined Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrickon his quest to kill Count D'artagnan. Fought his way aboard The Rising Ghost before getting cut down by the French Gunnery Captain. His body was left in the flooded hold of the Rising Ghost, where it became trapped in ice.
'Mr Death' an hour later to find himself the only person left aboard the sinking ship. He swam across to the small Island on which the French Sailors had taken refuge.
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719