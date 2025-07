A strange little man plagued by voices and friend with the skeletons George, Cpt George, Georgina and Georgette.



He laid down his life to make the shot that prevented (Dead)Father Ours from being able to heal Count D'artagnan



July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716

TDC Season Character Events Winter 1715 No Activity Spring 1715 No Activity Summer 1715 No Activity Fall 1715 No Activity Winter 1716 No Activity Spring 1716 No Activity Summer 1716 No Activity Fall 1716 July 27th/ HM Groble/ Out for The Count - Fall 1716 Winter 1717 Spring 1717 Summer 1717 Fall 1717 Winter 1718 Spring 1718 Summer 1718 Fall 1718 Winter 1719