

19 players and 5 GMs played in this world event!

Players

Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd

Armed_drifter | Joost "Snake" Haliwell

Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers

James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten

Jonny de Fish | Horace J Burbeck

Jackie Sparrow | Jacki Sparrow

Dan | Enzo

Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton

Shooz | Diego J. Eliza

Brett-o-d | Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay

Sky Witch | Isabella "Zues" Claton

Ryno X | Legendary Pirate | Hector "Blue" Tolton

NocturneNoir | Frans "Sea Devil" Willems

Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack

Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick

Jed | Dirty J

SpookyMulder | Capable Captain | Silas "Knives" Rotwood

GMs

Tyler, Andy, Clifford, Jason, Begginer, Charlotte

Ships

Meatsack (Undead Whale)

The Sea Witch (Frigate)

Coral Chaos (Frigate)

The Antelope (Brigantine)

Carrion Gull (Sloop)

The Horseman (Frigate)

The Bloody Wake (Fluyt)



Events

The Brethren Court met to try to come up with a plan to deal with the growing Undead problem. Smart zombies, investigating red coral, the Atlanteans, and the need for increased fortifications where all discussed.

Suddenly a lookout stormed in an declared the FRENCH ARE COMING! THE FRENCH AR COMING! A fleet of French and Spanish ships came out of the fog and where about to assault Nassau. Dozens of Pirates fled to their ships. With Calico Jack and Stede Bonnet in their own ships.

Captain Hornigold manned the Old Fort Nassau and rained down hell upon the French ships. But it wasn’t long before the Ship of the line, The Rising Ghost, captain by Count D’artagnan, punded it down to only a single working cannon. Not finishing off the fort will have proved to be a mistake.

The pirates coordinated their attack and focused fire down on the Spanish Frigate Santa Rose.

The Spanish returned fire into the Pirate ship the Bloody Wake, igniting it’s powder magazines and killing all on board including Silas Rotwood (Player).

The two fleets spun around each other returning fire, when the Wretch emerged from beneath the sea! Drowned Captain Vela commanded the KRAKEN! And attacked Calico Jack’s Ship the Kingston.

Only minutes later whoever the pirate’s own priests cast a dark ancient dangerous ritual taking control of the kraken! It turned on it’s masters and suck the French Frigate Saber.

Count D’artagnan ship tried to take down the undead whale “Meatsack” under the command of the pirates, but ran in to many misfires and jammed guns. In addition shooting something under the water proved difficult.

Pirate turned their guns on Francisco Cortez Large ship, the San Salvador. Through concentrated fire they took down the vessel, killing the Conquistador!

The Sea Which wanted to make sure that the imperialist of the Santa Rose were truly dead, so they summon zombies and opened fired on anyone who moved in the water.

Meatsack the whale charged after them, but then out from the fog BLACKBEARD RETURNED! A fleet of 5 overloaded undead bone ships emerged from the fog. Blackbeard him self firing a Fierce broadside into it’s old enemy the Carrion Gull, making it derelict. Only through the luck of the Devil did the ship not sink! It’s crew jumping overboard before being boarded.

Undead ships ripped into the horsemen, the Gentle Stede and other ships. The Pirates being lead by the Coral Chaos rained down hell onto the Man-O-War “Mont Saint Michel”. Some critical shots taking out it’s armor repeatedly from the still operation fort!

Meatsack lumbered to try and ram a undead ship, but due to it’s sluggish undead mind it couldn’t move fast enough. It’s priests inside were surprised when 30 skeletons plunged into the waters sabers in hand and cut the beast down. It crashed into the coral reefs right next to the slightly stuck Rising Ghost. Tempus pulled out his 8 paged book of the Necronomicon and slew two dozen French sailors! But they next wave came and pull out their muskets and struck him down. Killing him on the spot.

The crew of the carrion gill swam to the safter of what was left of the Santa Rose only to be mistake as an imperial! The sea witch opened fire into them knocking Barlow Garrick unconscious. Zeke however bare knuckle fought off 2 drowned zombies epically and was able to drag Barlow back to the Carrion gulls dingy, recovering some items.

The wretched turned tale and ran, seeking back under the water. The French having only 1 ship remaining also fled.

The undead seem to be taking the city! A wave of skeletons rushed out of the water. The last time anyone saw it, Sam Bellamy and Captain Hornigold were back to back fighting off enemies with everything they had.