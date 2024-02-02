Session

Story

I: Is a prominent member of the Brethren and quest-giver for many pirates

II: Woos many at the Halloween Ball. Is poisoned with a love potion by Red Mary but given an antidote by Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack. Escapes from the Masquerade but loses Anne Bonny. Vows to find her.

III: Leads a great pirate council prior to the Battle of Nassau, discussing how to deal with various problems including the French and the undead

IV: Survives the battle but keeps a low profile for many years, searching for Anne Bonny. Is cursed by aging at 20 times the typical rate while exploring Guadeloupe looking for Anne. Tasks a group of legendary pirates to follow his intel to find her.

V: Pirates return Anne Bonny to him as an undead tongue-less banshee. He loves her regardless. Before they sail off into the sunset, Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers tricks him into drinking a potion he found in Guadeloupe, which cures Calico Jack’s aging curse. Casey Withers is rewarded with Jack’s seat on the pirate council.