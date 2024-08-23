Crew

Ships

Summary

Crew rescue Anne Bonny from Charles de Blénac in Guadeloupe

Events

Crew are recruited by Calico Jackto find Anne Bonny - he has been cursed with rapid aging since tracking Bonny down to the governors mansion in Guadeloupe

Crew sail to Guadeloupe on The Kingston (Brigatine)

At the governor’s mansion Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers receives flashbacks from his life before becoming a zombie

Crew, along with Louis the servant, dismantle ‘Schotel’ necromantic device used by Charles de Blénac in June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade

Crew venture into basement, defeating Marie de Toulon, former governess of Guadeloupe who had been melded with an automaton into a clockwork monstrosity

Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” finds secret passage that leads to underwater harbour

There, crew find Anne Bonny, necromantically transformed into a banshee and melded onto the figurehead of her sloop.