Summary
Crew rescue Anne Bonny from Charles de Blénac in Guadeloupe
Events
Crew are recruited by Calico Jackto find Anne Bonny - he has been cursed with rapid aging since tracking Bonny down to the governors mansion in Guadeloupe
Crew sail to Guadeloupe on The Kingston (Brigatine)
At the governor’s mansion Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers receives flashbacks from his life before becoming a zombie
Crew, along with Louis the servant, dismantle ‘Schotel’ necromantic device used by Charles de Blénac in June 24th/GM Andy/Crash the Masquerade
Crew venture into basement, defeating Marie de Toulon, former governess of Guadeloupe who had been melded with an automaton into a clockwork monstrosity
Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” finds secret passage that leads to underwater harbour
There, crew find Anne Bonny, necromantically transformed into a banshee and melded onto the figurehead of her sloop.
Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” casts silence to placate Bonny and Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers tells her about Calico’s quest to find her. Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” shows Bonny a letter from Calico Jack to prove it.
Crew sail The Banshee and The Kingston (Brigatine) back to Tortuga. Anne Bonny and Calico Jack are reunited and Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers uses the remnants of the Schotel to reverse Calico Jack’s curse.
Calico Jack and Anne Bonny sail off into the perpetual sunset
Rewards
Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” recieved his doctorate and necromantic blueprints from Charles de Blenac’s mansion
Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” was gifted The Kingston (Brigatine) as he is finally proved himself capable of captaining
Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers was given Calico’s seat on the Brethren of the Coast court.