Sessions

Story

I: Dubbed “Queen of the Seas” Anne Bonny is a renown pirate captain

II: Attends the Halloween Masquerade as Calico Jack’s date, much to the disappointment of many others including Red Mary and Charles de Blenac

III: Goes missing after the large necromantic event at the Halloween Masquerade. Is transformed into a banshee.

IV: Held captive by Charles de Blenac, who tears out her tongue and grafts her onto the figurehead of her ship The Banshee.

V: She is saved by a group of pirates lead by Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers. She is returned to Calico Jack, who still her despite her monstrous transformation

VI: Anne Bonny and Calico Jack sail off into the horizon on one final adventure