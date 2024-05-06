Story

I: Prior to campaign, some pirates had stole a ship from Hornigold, causing him to swear off ship ownership to instead look after the fort at Nassau

II: Laments about the lack of funding for the fort at Nassau

III: During the battle of Nassau, valiantly defends the fort against invaders with Sam Bellamy. Escapes when the fort is overrun as Sam Bellamy sacrifices himself.

IV: Becomes the unofficial accountant of the Brethren in Tortuga. Takes some refined ash and becomes permanently incredibly large and strong

V: During the apocalypse, defends the Buccaneer’s Seaside Eatery from hoards of the undead, drowning among a hoard while fighting 30 skeletons in the water (pc controlled)