July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
August 28th / HM Charlotte / The Necromancer Hideout, Isla del Encanto
Story
I: Prior to campaign, some pirates had stole a ship from Hornigold, causing him to swear off ship ownership to instead look after the fort at Nassau
II: Laments about the lack of funding for the fort at Nassau
III: During the battle of Nassau, valiantly defends the fort against invaders with Sam Bellamy. Escapes when the fort is overrun as Sam Bellamy sacrifices himself.
IV: Becomes the unofficial accountant of the Brethren in Tortuga. Takes some refined ash and becomes permanently incredibly large and strong
V: During the apocalypse, defends the Buccaneer’s Seaside Eatery from hoards of the undead, drowning among a hoard while fighting 30 skeletons in the water (pc controlled)