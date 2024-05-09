June 6th/GM Hexeter/Spanish Treasure

Crew

Captain "Whistlin" Willy Longshanks

First Mate William "Beard" Northfolk (TBD)

Cornelia "Safari" Bakester (Zac G.)

Croud von Mystara (Mike)

James "Lockjaw" Harper

Gideon "Dead Man" Touton

Summary of Events

  • Started in Nassau Town

  • Elected Captain Longshanks

  • Rejected Brethren of the Coast offer of 'rental' Sloop

  • Caught the eye of Hornigold (Croud von Mystara (Mike) ) stole a ship from him in the past.

  • Stole Poisoned Maid (sloop) from harbour after Press Ganging Crew in to service (Now called The Devils Pride (Sloop)

  • Sailed to La Florida in search of sunken Treasure Fleet encountered West India Company Galley already laden with Silver

  • Forced surrender of Galley after killing its Captain, sailed for a small island off the coast of La Florida and hid 8000sp as buried Whistlin Treasure

  • Took Galley crew prisoner and forced them to accompany Poisoned Maid to Petit-Goave

  • Crew renamed Poisoned Maid to The Devils Pride (Sloop)

POWERED BY
LegendKeeper Logo