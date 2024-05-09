Crew
Captain "Whistlin" Willy Longshanks
First Mate William "Beard" Northfolk (TBD)
Cornelia "Safari" Bakester (Zac G.)
Croud von Mystara (Mike)
James "Lockjaw" Harper
Gideon "Dead Man" Touton
Summary of Events
Started in Nassau Town
Elected Captain Longshanks
Rejected Brethren of the Coast offer of 'rental' Sloop
Caught the eye of Hornigold (Croud von Mystara (Mike) ) stole a ship from him in the past.
Stole Poisoned Maid (sloop) from harbour after Press Ganging Crew in to service (Now called The Devils Pride (Sloop)
Sailed to La Florida in search of sunken Treasure Fleet encountered West India Company Galley already laden with Silver
Forced surrender of Galley after killing its Captain, sailed for a small island off the coast of La Florida and hid 8000sp as buried Whistlin Treasure
Took Galley crew prisoner and forced them to accompany Poisoned Maid to Petit-Goave
Crew renamed Poisoned Maid to The Devils Pride (Sloop)