Crew

Captain "Whistlin" Willy Longshanks

First Mate William "Beard" Northfolk (TBD)

Cornelia "Safari" Bakester (Zac G.)

Croud von Mystara (Mike)

James "Lockjaw" Harper

Gideon "Dead Man" Touton

Summary of Events

Started in Nassau Town

Elected Captain Longshanks

Rejected Brethren of the Coast offer of 'rental' Sloop

Caught the eye of Hornigold (Croud von Mystara (Mike) ) stole a ship from him in the past.

Stole Poisoned Maid (sloop) from harbour after Press Ganging Crew in to service (Now called The Devils Pride (Sloop)

Sailed to La Florida in search of sunken Treasure Fleet encountered West India Company Galley already laden with Silver

Forced surrender of Galley after killing its Captain, sailed for a small island off the coast of La Florida and hid 8000sp as buried Whistlin Treasure

Took Galley crew prisoner and forced them to accompany Poisoned Maid to Petit-Goave