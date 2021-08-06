Sessions

Places of Importance

Fountain of Youth

Village of La Marisma

The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King

Summary

I. Pirates explore rumours of a sunken Spanish treasure ship off the coast of La Florida. Treasure from this ship is then buried on a small island of the coast and named the Whistlin Treasure.

II. Pirates discover an occult ash production at the Village of La Marisma, scoring huge amounts of ash.

III. Wretched-aligned discover The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King in La Florida, dedicated to Nordens, Lord of the Great Abyss. They loot the temple but leave the demon that lives there.

IV. Fountain of Youth is rumoured to be in La Florida but no pirates choose to pursue it