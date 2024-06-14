Eldritch Temples dedicated to Nordens, the Lord of the Great Abyss. Travelers to this place may fall into a deep slumber and dream of dark and foreboding futures filled with eldritch creatures that walk among children. Strange music fills the air.

The temples are guarded by Night Gaunts

each of the seven temples contain a Treasure

A wooden box with 24 stacks of 20 gold coins (500s each) and 6 loaded flintlocks. Chest with 4 different colored vials 5 black candles. Burning them makes all other light sources dim by half. Black cannon in the shape of a dragon. A ship with it always deals +1 damage. 12 Silver Bars (50s each) Volcanic glass sculpture of an island. Holding it to the sun reveals a small ruby inside. It's a map. Jade gecko wrapped around a coconut sized granite globe and Relic: Pages from the Necronomicon (All creatures that can hear your voice test DR14 or lose d4+Spirit HP (ignore Armor)

There is a central ring of glyphs with the top pointing to the central temple(Southwest). They represent the following