Sailed on The West Wind's Wager (Sloop) out of Nassau.

After spending some time shipping with Silas at Silas' Pirate Emporium and meeting with Salty Rob at the Hinds end the crew sailed out of Nassau to follow a treasure map they had gotten off a Spanish Treasure ship. The map is engraved in a bottle partially incrusted with coral that wont come off.

On the way, Menkar appeared on their bow and offered them the following deal: Menkar's Bargain: Swear to bring The Sunken One the Horn of Poseidon and gain an additional Devil's Luck each time you role for it. If he feels you are not following through on the bargain you will receive the Black Spot.



First Location: Clue-"only candlelight will reveal the stone statue that holds the key". They had to light a candle at night for a statue to appear. They then had to put the bottle in the statues hand and some of the coral came off revealing the next location. Were being attacked by shadowy tentacles.

Second Location: Clue-"the makeshift grave resting under waves points the direction". Found a set of graves under a shallow river. One of them had an arrow pointing to a strange bowl on shore. Putting the bottle in the bowl with water released the rest of the coral. Were attacked by Ghosts.

Final Location: The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King. Found 7 temples surrounding a strange glowing circle on the ground. the circle was in the center of 16 glyphs depicting the following: Empty

A ship sinking

A town in flames

A face with deep holes for eyes

A group of burning ships

A fish

A temple in the waves

A skeletal hand with a sword above water

A inset carving in the shape of a bird

A walled town

A temple surrounded by fire

Tentacles rising from the waves

Skeletal forms in a town

A fish skeleton

A storm

A whirlpool

The crew was encompassed by mist which caused three of them to fall asleep and have strange visions of children and eldritch monsters.

They were then attacked by Night Gaunts but successfully held them off Though Scoot15 | Capable Captain | Finlay Finch lost an eye.

they placed the bottle in the center of the circle which shattered and released "Something"

The crew safely returned to Nassau