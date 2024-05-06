The West Wind's Wager (Sloop)

embedded image

embedded image

Vessel Name

The West Wind's Wager

Type

Sloop

Captain

Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox)

Quartermaster

Roger "Sea Turtle" Dubois

Current HP

30

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Upgrades

  • Upgraded Cannons: broadsides deal +2 damage

  • extra cannons: add extra broadsides attack. Minimum crew for ship is now 6.

  • Improved Sails: +1 Speed, +1 Agility

  • Upgraded Swivels: small arms deal +2 Damage

Ship's Log

TDC Season

Ships Log

Winter 1715

Sailing out of Nassau with a crew composed of Old Brinebones (dbevin), Finlay Finch (Scoot15), Hector "Blue" Tolton (Ryno X), Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar), Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox). and Frans "Sea Devil" Willems(NocturneNoir). Sailed to the Keys to retrieve the treasure of the wreck of The El Ave María y Las Ánimas after being hired by Bartholomew Roberts.

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

Crew: Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox), Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar), Firmin "Sea Turtle" Lynten (James1927), Frans "Sea Devil" Willems(NocturneNoir), Hector "Blue" Tolton (Ryno X), Finlay Finch (Scoot15)

Sailed to the West Coast of Florida and waited while the crew went inland to find the The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King. Then Returned to Nassau.

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

POWERED BY
LegendKeeper Logo