Crew: Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox), Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar), Firmin "Sea Turtle" Lynten (James1927), Frans "Sea Devil" Willems(NocturneNoir), Hector "Blue" Tolton (Ryno X), Finlay Finch (Scoot15)

Sailed to the West Coast of Florida and waited while the crew went inland to find the The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King. Then Returned to Nassau.