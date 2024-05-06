Vessel Name
The West Wind's Wager
Type
Sloop
Captain
Quartermaster
Roger "Sea Turtle" Dubois
Current HP
30
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
Ship's Log
TDC Season
Ships Log
Winter 1715
Sailing out of Nassau with a crew composed of Old Brinebones (dbevin), Finlay Finch (Scoot15), Hector "Blue" Tolton (Ryno X), Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar), Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox). and Frans "Sea Devil" Willems(NocturneNoir). Sailed to the Keys to retrieve the treasure of the wreck of The El Ave María y Las Ánimas after being hired by Bartholomew Roberts.
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Crew: Genny "Dead Eyes" Kay (Vox), Ina “Tempus” Rutte (Haaldaar), Firmin "Sea Turtle" Lynten (James1927), Frans "Sea Devil" Willems(NocturneNoir), Hector "Blue" Tolton (Ryno X), Finlay Finch (Scoot15)
Sailed to the West Coast of Florida and waited while the crew went inland to find the The Seven Temples of the Sleeping King. Then Returned to Nassau.
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719