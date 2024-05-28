Zealot

An old lighthouse keeper who was hurled into the depths of the sea and drowned, only to be washed on shore days later with a renewed sense of reverence for The Deep and the Things that slumber in the darkness below. Now he prowls the Dark Caribbean as a zealous pirate searching for dark relics and forbidden rituals by which he can better serve his watery masters. He is seldom seen without his foul feline Sea Lion.

Old Brinebones had an encounter with the Devil the night before their first mission, and this proved to be an ill omen. He was devoured wholesale by an undead shark while trying to pilfer treasure from the wreck of the El Ave Maria y las Animas. He leaves behind the feline Sea Lion and a bucket.