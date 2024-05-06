The El Ave María y Las Ánimas
embedded image
embedded image

Vessel Name

The El Ave María y Las Ánimas

Type

Frigate

Captain

Amaro Pargo

Current HP

0/60

Cargo Slot 1

plundered (see below)

Cargo Slot 2

plundered (see below)

Cargo Slot 3

plundered (see below)

Cargo Slot 4

plundered (see below)

Upgrades

Ship's Log

Ship sailed out of Portabelo and drove up on a reef near Key West. Captain Amaro Pargo was able to retrieve some of it s a small shanty fort on an small nearby island.

Ship still has:

  • 1 chests of Silver(3000s each)

  • 1 chests of spices (400 lbs)-Ruined

  • Spanish Ships patrol the area

embedded image

POWERED BY
LegendKeeper Logo