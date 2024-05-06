Vessel Name The El Ave María y Las Ánimas Type Frigate Captain Amaro Pargo Current HP 0/60 Cargo Slot 1 plundered (see below) Cargo Slot 2 plundered (see below) Cargo Slot 3 plundered (see below) Cargo Slot 4 plundered (see below) Upgrades

Ship's Log

Ship sailed out of Portabelo and drove up on a reef near Key West. Captain Amaro Pargo was able to retrieve some of it s a small shanty fort on an small nearby island.

Ship still has: