The El Ave María y Las Ánimas
The El Ave María y Las Ánimas
Vessel Name
The El Ave María y Las Ánimas
Type
Frigate
Captain
Current HP
0/60
Cargo Slot 1
plundered (see below)
Cargo Slot 2
plundered (see below)
Cargo Slot 3
plundered (see below)
Cargo Slot 4
plundered (see below)
Upgrades
Ship's Log
Ship sailed out of Portabelo and drove up on a reef near Key West. Captain Amaro Pargo was able to retrieve some of it s a small shanty fort on an small nearby island.
Ship still has:
1 chests of Silver(3000s each)
1 chests of spices (400 lbs)-Ruined
Spanish Ships patrol the area