Captain of The El Ave María y Las Ánimas

Captain Pargo is a loyal servant of the Spanish Crown and will do whatever it takes to get what he believes is the property of the crown to Spain. He holds a treasure map that he is bring back to Spain to raise men for an expedition.

Winter 1715: The El Ave María y Las Ánimas went down in the Florida Keys and Captain Amaro Pargo and the surviving members of the crew have created a shanty fort on a small island and moved some of the treasure to it. He will protect this with his life. Killed by the crew of The West Wind's Wager (Sloop).