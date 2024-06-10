Crew

GM Summary

GOAL: occult discovery

Followed obscure map to Village of La Marisma in the swamps of La Florida to seize the infamous Ash production facility of Captain Rimes

Village is in ruins due to magical mishaps which ended up summoning a demon

Encounters mysterious man wrapped in cloth like a mummy ravenous creatures made of mushroom, plant, and bone skull-shaped flowers that burst into Ash a very large stag-headed demon with tentacled body smaller minor-demons similar in look to the one above a golem of earth and stone focused solely on killing minor-demons

They did locate the dilapidated Lady's Lament, the ship of Captain Rimes which he used in his Ash production

The crew opted to seize all the Ash (2300 doses) and left the demon be, except for Biggles who stayed behind to battle it. His fate is yet to be determined.

Annointed their ship Perro-Hueso (Sloop)

Play Report

It's widely known that Captain Rimes of the Lady's Lament has consistently delivered some of the finest Ash in these waters. Extremely high-quality and, at times, in abundance. Rumor has it Captain Rimes had made deals with dark devils and established himself an actual Ash refinery. Interestingly, neither Captain Rimes nor his Ash have been seen in several months leading some to question whether Rimes and his crew finally gave up their souls.

Now, Captain Carlitos and crew, followed a crude map allegedly showing the location of Captain Rimes's Ash facility in an area of La Florida, a location marked by a circle on the map as La Marisma. If accurate, with this refinery and it's Ash surplus the crew could dominate the Ash market. And if Captain Rimes has met his end, then all the easier path towards riches and power.

On their way up river towards the village of La Marisma the crew encountered...

stick fetishes dangling from long mossy branches to ward off evil

terrifying creatures of mushroom, plant, and bone

flowers shaped like skulls that, when damaged, exploded into a puff of Ash

a dark and twisted shrine to Valdagor, a stag headed demon with tentacled body, with a tome portraying the demon as the savior of La Marisma

At the Village of La Marisma they found it deserted of human life and overtaken by the swamp, along with...

more skull-shaped Ash flowers overtaking the ruins

stag headed minor-demons with tentacled bodies prowling the ruins

a golem of earth and stone focused solely on killing the minor-demons

the Lady's Lament run aground and converted into an Ash refinery along with the mill in which the bones were ground 2300 doses of superior-quality Ash

a tome revealing the true story of La Marisma and how Captain Rimes and his pirates were cruel and abusive to the villagers, and the failed steps the villagers took to overthrow the tyrants. Rather than their salvation, they instead summoned the demon which brought about the destruction of all there. Captain Rimes, though, is believed to have fled to the swamps, now living as a recluse

a ritual to craft an Earth Ward golem that will defend against a single named target

a Carpenter's Cup relic

The crew opted to not mess with the demon and to instead plunder the Ash - fortune over folly. Except Biggles... he decided to stay and fight the demon on his own. His life or death is unknown.