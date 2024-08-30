Events

Crew set out on official Brethren of the Coast business to ensure Juan Ponce De Leon will be no threat to them, by whatever means necessary

On the seas, crew are attacked by a ghost giant octopus and a ghost angler-fish kraken, which taunted Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” for breaking his allegiance to the deep. Coral Chaos is damaged to half health. (This was the majority of the session)

Crew trek through jungle of Isla Del Encanto.

Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” and Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando smoke Ash mixed with Death Bloom, causing amplified negative effects. They cause an earthquake on the island that destroys most of San Jaun. As they sneak into town, townspeople believe the world is ending and flee to the ports in the chaos.

Crew locate Juan Ponce De Leon’s villa, which is a facade mansion with immaculate gardens guided by sentient bones

In the greenhouse, crew find plants growing body parts. Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando plucks an eye and inserts it into his missing eye hole. He regains sight.

Crew discover Juan Ponce De Leon is a tree lich. He is fascinated by Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers, the perfect specimen of zombie. He obsesses about the end of days, claiming his own immortality from apocalypse as he is now part of the island. He warns of preparing for the end of days, there being no escape, but warns against plans told to him to unleash a GOO.

Crew decide to not fight Juan Ponce De Leon and allow him to keep living in San Jaun in secret.