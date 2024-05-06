STAT UPDATE

Blubber is d2 (since half of it was shredded by the slipstream)

Morale - 6 . It was killed violently then raised to be a joyride for the "Teacher's Pet"

Vessel Name MEAT SACK Type Dark Aquatic - Black Whale stats (modified) Captain Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte Current HP 75HP MAX regular combat | Naval Combat 30hp Upgrades Submersible

Ship's Log

June 25th/GM Jay/ To the Abyss



merfolk soldiers led by Euphemus (Dead) disembarked from a blue whale, using its corpse as a bridge through the necrotic energies of the Slipstream.

The Sunken One revived it for use as a demonic vessel.

The crew took it out for a test drive against some Spanish ships as credits rolled on this episode. Surprise attack from below. Graceful breach of the surface framed by splintering wood, screaming bodies, and tattered sails. A thing of beauty

The Vessel is permanently damaged. It also knows that it was sacrificed then revived against its will for nefarious reasons.

At the start of COMBAT test Morale. If failed, the whale will not move but rather turn upside down and float to the surface. The dead blubber signals a feeding frenzy. The Captain can test PRESENCE or SPIRIT DR12 to regain control of the whale. Increase DR with each fail. Add d10 Aquatic with each fail (optional)

art credit: Art of Quigonjim