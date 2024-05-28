Swashbuckler
Nobody remembers Horace. Keeps his head down and does whatever menial work he is assigned. That’s how he always liked it. Gave him more time to play with powder. Fingers and clothes stained black, sparks dance across his beard every time he lights his cigars. Whatever the world’s coming to, he reckons it’s time to make his mark or go out with a bang. Hopefully both.
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
Spring 1715
Summer 1715
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
July 16th/ HM Andy/ Finding out more abt The Lady of the Waves
Fall 1716
July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
