Jonny de Fish | Horace J Burbeck

Swashbuckler

Nobody remembers Horace. Keeps his head down and does whatever menial work he is assigned. That’s how he always liked it. Gave him more time to play with powder. Fingers and clothes stained black, sparks dance across his beard every time he lights his cigars. Whatever the world’s coming to, he reckons it’s time to make his mark or go out with a bang. Hopefully both.

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

No Activity

Summer 1715

No Activity

Fall 1715

No Activity

Winter 1716

No Activity

Spring 1716

July 9th/GM Andy/A Ship Hanging from Vines

Summer 1716

July 16th/ HM Andy/ Finding out more abt The Lady of the Waves

Fall 1716

July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719