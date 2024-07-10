Set Sail out of Tortuga on Meatsack (Undead Whale)

Had heard of a ship called The Serpents Fang that was hanging from vines on a 600 ft cliffs(Think Cliffs of Insanity from Princess Bride) on the north end of Culrbera

There were rumors of blood dripping from the ship constantly and the use of Blood Magic

Encountered a strange sea nymph calling herself Cassandra, The Lady of the Waves who asked them to retrieve a pearl neckless from The Serpents Fang. She claimed that Bloody Vane had tricked her and taken the neckless. She can't retrieve it herself as she can't leave the water. She promised riches from nearby ship wrecks as payment

Crew climbed to the ship and found the vines bled if cut and this was the source of the blood.

There where a number of corpses on board and the crew was able to find some minor items on them.

The hold was filled with weapons and black powder

Bloody Vane had enchanted the vines with Blood Magic to lift and hold the ship where it was. He had trapped the crew there while doing it. The vines would not let anything leave the ship

On touching the neckless, the crew rose as skeletons and attacked. SpookyMuldar | Floatsam was overwhelmed and went unconscious did not die

They defeated the skeletons and found a magic symbol painted ion blood in the hold. On removal, the vines magic stopped

Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte took the neckless to The Lady of the Waves who destroyed in and claimed she was now free. She said their payment would be given when they joined her army of the Deep and helped her wipe all life from the land.

After Haaldaar | Legendary Pirate | Ina “Tempus” Rutte politely refused she summonsed a hurricane. The battle ended with the group dropping The Serpents Fang on her which exploded.