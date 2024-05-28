Zealot of the Deep

Recently found floating in the wreckage of a ship, half swallowed by a man-sized fish. Can't remember anything prior to the wreck, but he remembers hitting the water, struggling with the fish, and the presence of the depths themselves raising him back to the surface.

The crew has since taken to calling him Flotsam, since he can't remember his own name. Flotsam cut the fish up in a crude fashion and has been wearing it's skin as a cloak ever since, with the tail fin sticking up like a strange tall collar, looming around his head.

When found, a seagull was standing on his head, which hasn't left his side since. Gwendolyn is Flotsam's closest friend.