Zealot of the Deep
Recently found floating in the wreckage of a ship, half swallowed by a man-sized fish. Can't remember anything prior to the wreck, but he remembers hitting the water, struggling with the fish, and the presence of the depths themselves raising him back to the surface.
The crew has since taken to calling him Flotsam, since he can't remember his own name. Flotsam cut the fish up in a crude fashion and has been wearing it's skin as a cloak ever since, with the tail fin sticking up like a strange tall collar, looming around his head.
When found, a seagull was standing on his head, which hasn't left his side since. Gwendolyn is Flotsam's closest friend.
TDC Season
Character Events
Winter 1715
No Activity
Spring 1715
No Activity
Summer 1715
No Activity
Fall 1715
No Activity
Winter 1716
No Activity
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
Winter 1717
Spring 1717
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719