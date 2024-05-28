SpookyMuldar | Floatsam

Zealot of the Deep

Recently found floating in the wreckage of a ship, half swallowed by a man-sized fish. Can't remember anything prior to the wreck, but he remembers hitting the water, struggling with the fish, and the presence of the depths themselves raising him back to the surface.

The crew has since taken to calling him Flotsam, since he can't remember his own name. Flotsam cut the fish up in a crude fashion and has been wearing it's skin as a cloak ever since, with the tail fin sticking up like a strange tall collar, looming around his head.

When found, a seagull was standing on his head, which hasn't left his side since. Gwendolyn is Flotsam's closest friend.

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

No Activity

Spring 1715

No Activity

Summer 1715

No Activity

Fall 1715

No Activity

Winter 1716

No Activity

Spring 1716

July 9th/GM Andy/A Ship Hanging from Vines

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719