I. Bloody Vane is freed from a demonic ash den.

II. Bloody Vane enchants a ship with blood magic while working for a demon, designed to trap the Lady of the Waves.

III. Bloody Vane is rescued from the Inquisition by the Wretched (player characters) in return for help at the final battle. He betrays them by never showing up in the finale. Instead, he gains ownership of man-eating demon ship The Annihilation and sails it towards the Devil’s Triangle.