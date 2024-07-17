Ship: Meatsack (Undead Whale) and new ship The Sea Witch (Frigate)

In Tortuga, James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten attempted to copy some of the pages of the Necronomicon and succeeded but they copy will only work for him.

Found out from Salty Bill(Cousin to Salty Rob) That Bloody Vane was hiding in Tobago

Set sail in Meatsack (Undead Whale)

Came upon a damaged Dialect Spanish Frigate. The doors to down below where barred form the inside.

Found the crew in the hold dead, no weapons drawn and a look of terror on their faces.

Found 9 chests of 600 Silver

A 4'x8' slab with glyphs on it depicting a woman exiting a portal

The ship had small crab nests all over it

Frigate's condition: HP25/60, down to 1 broadsides

James1927 | Legendary Pirate | Firmin "Old Turtle" Lynten was elected captain

Ship was attacked by creatures sent by The Lady of the Waves but the crew successfully fought them off. Meatsack (Undead Whale) took damage from 2 undead megalodons

Sailed on and found a cave that Bloody Vain was hiding in.

Bloody Vain had summonsed the demon Dormassis to protect him and chained him with 6 chains. The argued over freeing the demon or fighting it, with it's imps allies. And some tried each approach. They eventually destroyed the demon, which blew up splattering magma everywhere but none of the crew were hit.

Found out that Bloody Vane is a servant of The Dark One and had been told to trap The Lady of the Waves as she was a threat to all life on land and therefore the supply of souls. She can be trapped again by giving her something from the sea and then taking it back and keeping it away from her. If the item is destroyed she would be free again.

Bloody Vane then fled in fear