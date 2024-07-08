Steal a ship from Tortuga and travel to Santo Domingo to steal and disrupt the Spanish Ash Trade.

Following map from Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd , 1 day travel to Cave entrance for underground network of tunnels on Northern Coast of Santo Domingo

1 day travel through tunnels, using Buccaneer Ability, found secret entrance to ASH DEN and key point in the Spanish ASH Distribution line.**

Found a shipment of 35 crates, each filled with 40 bricks (doses) of ASH

Freed Bloody Vane from magical manacles that kept him prisoner

Used his Blood Magic to force servants of the Ash Den to load the crates into a custom covered wagon designed to carry large amounts of product over land while

The PC went to start a fire to burn down the Den. Almost stopped by an Inquisitor who was wielding THE RAPIER (an Infernal Six weapon).

Barely escaped the enormous blast of total destruction that sent a massive mushroom cloud of Ash over the Southeast corner of Hispaniola.