July 7th/ HM Jason D/Wake of ASH Destruction
/

CAST

Location

NPCs

Objective

Summary

  • 1 day travel through tunnels, using Buccaneer Ability, found secret entrance to ASH DEN and key point in the Spanish ASH Distribution line.**

  • Found a shipment of 35 crates, each filled with 40 bricks (doses) of ASH

  • Freed Bloody Vane from magical manacles that kept him prisoner

  • Used his Blood Magic to force servants of the Ash Den to load the crates into a custom covered wagon designed to carry large amounts of product over land while

  • The PC went to start a fire to burn down the Den. Almost stopped by an Inquisitor who was wielding THE RAPIER (an Infernal Six weapon).

  • Barely escaped the enormous blast of total destruction that sent a massive mushroom cloud of Ash over the Southeast corner of Hispaniola.

  • Massive ships made of bone and sea creatures are seen rising from the Ocean as darkness settles over the land.

** Hand waved this section for the sake of time. See Secret

Results

  • Citantim | Captain Agnes gained a ship, renamed it The Mermaid and her Crabs (Tartane)

  • Freed Bloody Vane who helped them escape the Ash Den. He is free and now seeks out his old crew

  • The Ash Den of Santo Domingo was obliterated, destroying large section of fields growing crops for the city as well as sending a massive cloud of ASH into the surrounding region. People believe they are going INSANE because they are seeing Ships of Bone and Vessels of the Deep riding out of the Ocean

  • PC discovered 500 gp (Spanish Crown marked), a Treasure Map, a torn page with coordinates written on it.

    • 2 Relics: Heart of the Sea & Undead Bird

  • They escaped with 35 crates of ASH, each crate contains 40 bricks (1 dose) of Ash. Normal rate for ASH = 70,000s

embedded image

ABOVE MAP: Crude drawing of Ash Den location provided by Party's contact