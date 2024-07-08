CAST
Jefimeyerhoff - Jefimeyerhoff | Miles "Blink" Spynke
Halliday1998 - Halliday98 | Gasper Davies
Danimal82 - Danimal | Andre "Aberration" Fayn
Citantim - Citantim | Captain Agnes
Nate_tastic - Nate | Francois "Sharkbait" Brerton
Nazgulwitattitude - Nazgûl | Edgar "Swamp Skin" Lybaert
Steal a ship from Tortuga and travel to Santo Domingo to steal and disrupt the Spanish Ash Trade.
Summary
Stole a Tartane called The Cold Mermaid. Infested with carcass eating crabs
Following map from Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd, 1 day travel to Cave entrance for underground network of tunnels on Northern Coast of Santo Domingo
1 day travel through tunnels, using Buccaneer Ability, found secret entrance to ASH DEN and key point in the Spanish ASH Distribution line.**
Found a shipment of 35 crates, each filled with 40 bricks (doses) of ASH
Freed Bloody Vane from magical manacles that kept him prisoner
Used his Blood Magic to force servants of the Ash Den to load the crates into a custom covered wagon designed to carry large amounts of product over land while
The PC went to start a fire to burn down the Den. Almost stopped by an Inquisitor who was wielding THE RAPIER (an Infernal Six weapon).
Barely escaped the enormous blast of total destruction that sent a massive mushroom cloud of Ash over the Southeast corner of Hispaniola.
Massive ships made of bone and sea creatures are seen rising from the Ocean as darkness settles over the land.
** Hand waved this section for the sake of time. See Secret
Results
Citantim | Captain Agnes gained a ship, renamed it The Mermaid and her Crabs (Tartane)
Freed Bloody Vane who helped them escape the Ash Den. He is free and now seeks out his old crew
The Ash Den of Santo Domingo was obliterated, destroying large section of fields growing crops for the city as well as sending a massive cloud of ASH into the surrounding region. People believe they are going INSANE because they are seeing Ships of Bone and Vessels of the Deep riding out of the Ocean
PC discovered 500 gp (Spanish Crown marked), a Treasure Map, a torn page with coordinates written on it.
2 Relics: Heart of the Sea & Undead Bird
They escaped with 35 crates of ASH, each crate contains 40 bricks (1 dose) of Ash. Normal rate for ASH = 70,000s
ABOVE MAP: Crude drawing of Ash Den location provided by Party's contact