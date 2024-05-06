The Mermaid and her Crabs (Tartane)
Vessel Name
The Mermaid and her Crabs
Type
Tartane
Captain
Current HP
20
Cargo Slot 1
Upgrades
Hull upgrade -d4 (Coral reef and Barnacle growth on the sides and bottom of ship)
Ship's Log
Left anchored in a hidden cave somewhere in Hispaniola July 7th/ HM Jason D/Wake of ASH Destruction
Infested with small crabs that will devour any dead creature that is on the deck of the ship. Fast and grab pieces then scurry back into the crevasse of the ship