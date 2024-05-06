Vessel Name The Mermaid and her Crabs Type Tartane Captain Citantim | Captain Agnes Current HP 20 Cargo Slot 1 Upgrades Hull upgrade -d4 (Coral reef and Barnacle growth on the sides and bottom of ship)

Ship's Log

Left anchored in a hidden cave somewhere in Hispaniola July 7th/ HM Jason D/Wake of ASH Destruction

Infested with small crabs that will devour any dead creature that is on the deck of the ship. Fast and grab pieces then scurry back into the crevasse of the ship