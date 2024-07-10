Set Sail out of Tortuga on the Carrion Gull (Sloop)

Hired by the The The Unchained to assassinate Count D'artagnan

Father Oteil made the 2 potions one Grey that needed to be injected and one Pearlescence that needed to be put on the skin

Montbars led a group of 15 end game society members to blow up a ship as a distraction. The group was captured and Montbars is scheduled to be executed by the guillotine

French fleet in Harbor in Petit-Goave include: The Rising Ghost

3 Sloops

2 Brigantines

2 Frigates

1 Galleon

1 Man-Of-War

and 2 additional Ships of the Line

The crew tried to sneak up on the Inn of the Dancing Sea Horse where Count D'artagnan made his headquarters in Petit-Goave but immediately alerted the guards and a battle insured that ended with 35 French Navy men and Officers dead.

The Count was guarded by his body guards La Epee and (Dead)Father Ours

La Epee fell but rose again