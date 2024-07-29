July 30/ HM Clifford/ Silver in Shipwrecks - Winter 1717

Crew

Ships

Locations

NPCs

None

Summary

After finding an out of work veteran quartermaster, Olly The Sea Witch set out from Tortuga in search of treasure in derelict ships.

Off the Southeast coast of Cuba they found the wreckage of an old galleon, San Pedro.

Moving through it they destroyed the zombies and drowned that were around it as well as an undead monstrosity that was locked inside of a completely metal box in the hold. The monstrosity turned into some kind of tainted ash upon its defeat.



The crew was able to recover the salvageable cannons from the wreck as well as the silver and iron ingots aboard the ship, and returned to Tortuga.