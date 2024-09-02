To Rescue a captured friend from the clutches of a ghostly pirate captain.

The crewshear rumours of a ghostly ship of the line see in a cove on the south of Cuba. A merchant's wife offers them 10k silver to rescue her husband from the ship.

Meanwhile Zero | Aalderik "Shivers" Collins opens a mysterious coffin and ends up fighting the vampire that lives inside.

They head there and discover The Inferness an abandonded sloop. The head into the jungle in search of this missing crew and find they have been devoured by man eating plants.

Realising the ship passes through the cliff the crews swim underwater and emerge in a cave holding The Grave's Embrace

They sneak through the cave kill two ghostly prison guards and free the prisoners before they can be turned into ghosts. The find Zero | Tomas ‘Tuerto’ Ticando who is growing ever more ghostly.

Bill | Legendary Pirate | Drift Green found an extremely stale Baguette with a golden sheen amogst the food stored in the caves. A special weapon - The Gilded Baguette

The silently escape through the cave losing several of the merchants crew to killer jelly fish.

They fight against the raging storm to get their ships moving and sail away from Cuba and back to Tortuga. The ghostly ship does not pursue them