Crew

Locations

NPCs

None

Summary

SET UP:

The Caribbean is in disarray, rum is on low supply. The party embarks to find some of the abandoned smmuglers stash of the precious nectar.

The Game

The Soggy Squid maiden voyage to Mayaguana island in search of rum. They found the sea deserted of sails and ships.

They explore the island where they found ruins of ancient buildings, mutated inhabitants and the remanent of too crazy Spanish Inquisition members.

They managed to find a rum stock and took some of it with them as the time was pressing, bone ships found them and pursue them into the night. In the place the smugglers used as hideout they found an temple, exact copy to the one in The Sunken Island but there was no stone pilar in the center.



Conclusion

They got away with a bunch of rum and a mystery about the pillars. The bone ships are hunting everyone in the sea.

The Video of the Game