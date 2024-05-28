Edd (white Monkey)
Edd (white Monkey)
Brute
Ed is seemingly typical brute of person, dressed in rags and a bandanna, he carries his Big o' Stick over his shoulder with an air of cockiness. A former pilot and deserter, this light fingered individual is often seen with his pet monkey hanging around. Just don't mention his missing ear and you should be fine - maybe.
