Edd (white Monkey)
Brute

Ed is seemingly typical brute of person, dressed in rags and a bandanna, he carries his Big o' Stick over his shoulder with an air of cockiness. A former pilot and deserter, this light fingered individual is often seen with his pet monkey hanging around. Just don't mention his missing ear and you should be fine - maybe.

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

