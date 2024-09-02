To Kill (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries once and for all

Set Sail out of Tortuga to the north side of Jamaica and then South through the jungle to Kingston

In the jungle attacked by Hive Vines

Found out that (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries and her husband were planning on going to the opening on McBeth at the Kollins Theatre being put on by the Barnabas Players.

Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton seduced the doorman, Jimmy Shellshocked, to take her to the box they were going to be in then stole his clothes and killed him.

She mounted a keg of gunpowder under the box

The rest infiltrated the Barnabas Players and took the part of the 3 witches.

Anne gave instructions to run when the explosion went off

Anne blew up then keg killing (Dead)Stalia, but it also revealed thar (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries had died at the Halloween Ball as was actually a vampire

On hearing the explosion, Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” followed Annes instructions and returned to the ship

Anne Killed (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries

The group escaped and went back to their ships.

On the way back they had a run in with 5 Bone ships lead by Captain Morrow The Death's Claw(Frigate)

The Death's Blade(Fluyt)-Destroyed

The One Eyed Skull(Fluyt)

The Ribcage(Sloop)-Destroyed

The Femur(Sloop)-Destroyed

The crews fled and got away after Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito mind manacled Captain Marrow