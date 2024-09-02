Crew
Ships
Sailed from Tortuga to Jamaica. The Kingston (Brigatine) returned to Tortuga and La Caotica II(Frigate) went to Petit-Goave
Locations
Port Royal (Kingston)
Kollins Theatre (No LK Entry)
NPCs
Mission
To Kill (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries once and for all
Summary
Set Sail out of Tortuga to the north side of Jamaica and then South through the jungle to Kingston
In the jungle attacked by Hive Vines
Found out that (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries and her husband were planning on going to the opening on McBeth at the Kollins Theatre being put on by the Barnabas Players.
Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton seduced the doorman, Jimmy Shellshocked, to take her to the box they were going to be in then stole his clothes and killed him.
She mounted a keg of gunpowder under the box
The rest infiltrated the Barnabas Players and took the part of the 3 witches.
Anne gave instructions to run when the explosion went off
On Opening night, Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James”impersonated the door and escorted (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries , (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries, her bodyguards (Dead)Stalia and (Dead)Lacroix up to the box.
Charlotte | Legendary Pirate | Callirhoe, NocturneNoir | Frans "Sea Devil" Willems, recited the witches part during their first scene, but Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito got confused and preformed a scene out of Julius Creaser.
Anne blew up then keg killing (Dead)Stalia, but it also revealed thar (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries had died at the Halloween Ball as was actually a vampire
On hearing the explosion, Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James” followed Annes instructions and returned to the ship
Anne Killed (Dead)Lady Penelope Humphries
NocturneNoir | Frans "Sea Devil" Willems killed (DEAD)Commodore Howard Humphries and (Dead)Lacroix
The group escaped and went back to their ships.
On the way back they had a run in with 5 Bone ships lead by Captain Morrow
The Death's Blade(Fluyt)-Destroyed
The One Eyed Skull(Fluyt)
The Ribcage(Sloop)-Destroyed
The Femur(Sloop)-Destroyed
The crews fled and got away after Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito mind manacled Captain Marrow
The last thing Armando heard in his head is a voice saying "The End is Nigh"
Epilogue: Anne had gotten use to things since the glorious and horrible Halloween night. The voices of those who died there had almost become background noise. Similarly, those who died as Nassau fell under her watch screaming had become a constant drone. But now a new voice arose, one she could easily recognize. Jimmy Shellshocked…
And the voices have fallen into a consistent beat of "The end is Nigh"