British capital, privateering base of operations. Known as the "wickedest city in the world" due to pirate interlopers.

Governer is Lord Hamilton

Harbormaster is Jamie Anglerton.

Due to the (presumed) Spanish burning their farms on the mainland side of Jamaica, Admiral Fairfax is paying pirates 500 silver up front to join the empire as a privateer and harry the Spanish in the area.

The King's Rest Tavern is an inn in town. They dubiously claim that the King stayed here once.