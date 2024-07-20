Crew

They party made a voyage to The Coral Citadel following the rumors of The Wreched holy place where fortunes and magic could be found.

They didn´t had a ship but Fenewick had some letters of marque that the party were able to trade for a tartane they named Banana.

They departed from Nassau Town and afters survive through the worst storm seen in a century in the Caribbean arrived at The Coral Citadel, a red coral structure protuding from the sea.

They decided to make land in the most deserted of the available ports and were recibed by a horde of wretched zombies that they were able to overcome using the ship guns and their wits.

They met Donald, nicknamed by the party the Duck, who told them the situation on The Citadel, the wretched use a drug called Red Coral Flesh to make miracles but the catch is that it may turn you into a zombie, that's why there were so many here. Donald provided information iin order to get help to cure himself getting to the creature that lives in the bottom of the coral.

They went to the other port with the hope to get more people to storm the underground. They found the aftermath of a figth and the infamous pirate Captain Jamie Bloodhook encouragin her men to figth for riches, and glory. They joined the pirates in their attempt.

Big battle in the underground, the party focused on the fishman in charge of the underground forces while the carnage around them made piles of wounded and dead. Once the boss was defeated the battle turned, the enemy fleed and the pirates finealy got to loot.

Before everyone notice the party sneak out and took one of Captain Jamie Bloodhook ships, a frigate they renamed Coral Chaos, and sailed back to Nassau.

They managed to get to Nassau with a Friagate. They got no silver treasure but managed to find some relics.

