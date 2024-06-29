Crew

Summary

SET UP:

Darnell needs a new eye, Zeke has a severed finger and does not know if it is useful.

They go to the seas looking for a magic man who can create something from nothing.

The Game

They got information about a sort of witch doctor, an indigenous magic man who can create stuff from nothing.

They departed from Nassau Town

They explored the mainland and sorted several difficulties.

Found another group of pirates that were stranded, their ship was beached and taken by the scourge and natives were after them.

They found the village in the wilderness, they arrived during the winter solstice and interrupted a native ritual.

Thanks to Free they were welcomed and the witch doctor talked to them, and explained what the finger was and how to use it. He also transformed a spyglass the crew had into an eye for Se7en49 | Darnell "The Dog"

They used the finger during the solstice and got the general direction to get to El Dorado. Now they need to wait until the next solstice to get another direction to pinpoint the city's location

Red Line - El Dorado coordinate



They managed to salvage the ship of the other pirate and three members of the previous crew joined the new owner SpookyMulder | Capable Captain | Silas "Knives" Rotwood in El The Bloody Wake (Fluyt)

They ended up in Petit-Goave Bay, as El The Bloody Wake (Fluyt) was pretty damaged, and Zeke has not many places to hide anymore.

Conclusion

They got a new used ship, some treasure, an Ancient Relic to fit in the socket of Darnell, and information about El Dorado man!

The Video of the Game