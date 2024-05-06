Vessel Name
santa maria de los siete mares
Type
Galleon
Captain
Admiral Dog Face
Cara de perro del almirante (google translate)
Current HP
65
Cargo Slot 1
Cursed gold- magically 'radioactive'
Cargo Slot 2
Evil Relics & contraband
Cargo Slot 3
Cargo Slot 4
Cargo Slot 5
Cargo Slot 6
Upgrades
Mutant crew// uncoordinated. -2 skill
Ship's Log
they've been in port for 3 weeks, but things have been unraveling.
week 1- arrival. sailors are sick, unload gold.
week 2- people in town are sick. two Man o wars arrive but don't disembark.
week 3- man o wars get paid from bank, now they are mutants too.
about half of the mutant sailors are still loyal spanish and they have been bossing the rest around
week 4- declares martial law. took the remaining food and supplies from the citizens by force.
Week 5- evacuated the town's remaining soldiers, leaving the inhabitants to fend for themselves.