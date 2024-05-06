Santa Maria de los Siete Mares
embedded image
embedded image

Vessel Name

santa maria de los siete mares

Type

Galleon

Captain

Admiral Dog Face

Cara de perro del almirante (google translate)

embedded image


Current HP

65

Cargo Slot 1

Cursed gold- magically 'radioactive'

Cargo Slot 2

Evil Relics & contraband

Cargo Slot 3

Cargo Slot 4

Cargo Slot 5

Cargo Slot 6

Upgrades

Mutant crew// uncoordinated. -2 skill

Ship's Log

they've been in port for 3 weeks, but things have been unraveling.
week 1- arrival. sailors are sick, unload gold.
week 2- people in town are sick. two Man o wars arrive but don't disembark.
week 3- man o wars get paid from bank, now they are mutants too.
about half of the mutant sailors are still loyal spanish and they have been bossing the rest around
week 4- declares martial law. took the remaining food and supplies from the citizens by force.
Week 5- evacuated the town's remaining soldiers, leaving the inhabitants to fend for themselves.

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist