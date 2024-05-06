Vessel Name santa maria de los siete mares Type Galleon Captain Admiral Dog Face Cara de perro del almirante (google translate)

Current HP 65 Cargo Slot 1 Cursed gold- magically 'radioactive' Cargo Slot 2 Evil Relics & contraband Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Cargo Slot 5 Cargo Slot 6 Upgrades Mutant crew// uncoordinated. -2 skill

Ship's Log



they've been in port for 3 weeks, but things have been unraveling.

week 1- arrival. sailors are sick, unload gold.

week 2- people in town are sick. two Man o wars arrive but don't disembark.

week 3- man o wars get paid from bank, now they are mutants too.

about half of the mutant sailors are still loyal spanish and they have been bossing the rest around

week 4- declares martial law. took the remaining food and supplies from the citizens by force.

Week 5- evacuated the town's remaining soldiers, leaving the inhabitants to fend for themselves.

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist