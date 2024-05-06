La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica
Vessel Name
Type
Man-Of-War pair
Captain
hermanos tortuga
Current HP
75
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Cargo Slot 3
Cargo Slot 4
Upgrades
Mutant crew // uncoordinated. -2 skill
Ship's Log
August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist
Crew are tailed by La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica but make their escape by magically changing the winds. The Turtle brothers swear vengeance as they will surely be punished for this!