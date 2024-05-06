Vessel Name Type Man-Of-War pair Captain hermanos tortuga

Esme & Francis Lopez Current HP 75 Cargo Slot 1 Cargo Slot 2 Cargo Slot 3 Cargo Slot 4 Upgrades Mutant crew // uncoordinated. -2 skill

Ship's Log

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist

Crew are tailed by La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica but make their escape by magically changing the winds. The Turtle brothers swear vengeance as they will surely be punished for this!