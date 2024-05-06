La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica
embedded image
embedded image

Vessel Name

Type

Man-Of-War pair

Captain

hermanos tortuga
Esme & Francis Lopez

embedded image

Current HP

75

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Cargo Slot 3

Cargo Slot 4

Upgrades

Mutant crew // uncoordinated. -2 skill

Ship's Log

August 12th/HM Bill / Bank Heist
Crew are tailed by La Tortuga Sangrienta y La Tortuga Diabolica but make their escape by magically changing the winds. The Turtle brothers swear vengeance as they will surely be punished for this!