Vessel Name
Carrion Gull
Type
Sloop
Captain
Current HP
1
Cargo Slot 1
Cargo Slot 2
Upgrades
Extra Cannons (Minimum crew now raised to 6).
Ship's Log
TDC Season
Ships Log
Winter 1715
Was giving as a loan by the Brethren with the expectation of a 40% cut of the treasure haul - which was paid in full on returning to port in Nassau. Pleased with the result, the ship remains in the care of it's captain - Jurre "Badness" Helmslay.
She got the jump on a Spanish Sloop and raked her cannon fire, forcing the Spanish dogs to tuck tail and run. The crew had more important things to tend to - discovering a ship from the Spanish fleet that crashed along the Florida coast.
Crew
Spring 1715
Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. Took the Brigantine The Antelope (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve sugar, rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana. Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.
After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold.
The crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Antelope (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac .
After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. The Back to Andros Island to drop off their items.
Crew
Brett-o-d | Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay passed the mantel of Captain to Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack
Used during June 14th/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard's Treasure could have NPC crewmembers.
Made a terrible foe, La Mulata[Sloop]
Summer 1715
Set Sail for Cozumel as part of a Fleet with Perro-Hueso & The Forgotten Darling. Upon leaving Cozumel all three vessels were set upon by Queen Annes Revenge with two of the Sloops narrowly escaping destruction.
Fall 1715
Winter 1716
Spring 1716
Summer 1716
Fall 1716
The Carrion Gull was left derelict following the Battle of Nassau July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716
Winter 1717
The ship was taken by scourge and renamed The Carrion Ghoul. It now sails alongside Satan's Rosa as part of the Hell's Reapers fleet.
Spring 1717
The ship was recovered by Fred | Jelmer "Sharkbait" Semester during the August 8th/GM Groble/ Intercept the Treasure Galleon The ship will need some repairs and who knows what it's former owner will think.
Summer 1717
Fall 1717
Winter 1718
Spring 1718
Summer 1718
Fall 1718
Winter 1719