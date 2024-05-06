The Carrion Ghoul (Sloop)

Vessel Name

Carrion Gull

Type

Sloop

Captain

Fred | Jelmer "Sharkbait" Semester

Current HP

1

Cargo Slot 1

Cargo Slot 2

Upgrades

Extra Cannons (Minimum crew now raised to 6).

Ship's Log

TDC Season

Ships Log

Winter 1715

Was giving as a loan by the Brethren with the expectation of a 40% cut of the treasure haul - which was paid in full on returning to port in Nassau. Pleased with the result, the ship remains in the care of it's captain - Jurre "Badness" Helmslay.

She got the jump on a Spanish Sloop and raked her cannon fire, forcing the Spanish dogs to tuck tail and run. The crew had more important things to tend to - discovering a ship from the Spanish fleet that crashed along the Florida coast.

Crew

Spring 1715

Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. Took the Brigantine The Antelope (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve sugar, rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana. Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.

After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold.

The crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Antelope (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac .

After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. The Back to Andros Island to drop off their items.

Crew

Brett-o-d | Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay passed the mantel of Captain to Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack

Used during June 14th/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard's Treasure could have NPC crewmembers.

Made a terrible foe, La Mulata[Sloop]

Summer 1715

Set Sail for Cozumel as part of a Fleet with Perro-Hueso & The Forgotten Darling. Upon leaving Cozumel all three vessels were set upon by Queen Annes Revenge with two of the Sloops narrowly escaping destruction.
June 19th/HM Bill/To Hook a Governor
June 21st/GM Begginer/The unpiratable, all the things you can't steal

Fall 1715

June 28th/GM Begginer/ Spare Parts!

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

The Carrion Gull was left derelict following the Battle of Nassau July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716

Winter 1717

The ship was taken by scourge and renamed The Carrion Ghoul. It now sails alongside Satan's Rosa as part of the Hell's Reapers fleet.
The ship was first sighted in July 29th/ HM Groble/ Raid the secret French Bunker - Winter 1717

Spring 1717

The ship was recovered by Fred | Jelmer "Sharkbait" Semester during the August 8th/GM Groble/ Intercept the Treasure Galleon The ship will need some repairs and who knows what it's former owner will think.

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719