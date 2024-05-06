Sailed out of Nassau to obtain a number of items for Red Mary to deliver to Mr. Alcott on Andros Island. Took the Brigantine The Antelope (Brigantine) as a prize between Cuba and Andros Islandand retrieve sugar, rum and ash that was being shipped to Guadeloupe from Havana. Next sailed to Greater Exumas Island and killed Mega Swine for its' blood.

After that, the ships sailed to the wreck of the Athens Queen off the Isle of Yuma retrieving some barrels of rum from it's hold.

The crew then sailed to Guadeloupe and using The Antelope (Brigantine) to pretend to be merchants delivering goods, snuck into port and tried to retrieve caster oil from Governor Charles de Blénac .

After failing to retrieve the oil, they travelled to the Temple of Blood on in The Dark Yucatan and harvested some wings from vampire bats. The Back to Andros Island to drop off their items.

Crew

Brett-o-d | Jurre "Badness" Helmeslay passed the mantel of Captain to Dante | Ezekiel "The Brick" Spivack

Used during June 14th/GM Begginer/ After Blackbeard's Treasure could have NPC crewmembers.

Made a terrible foe, La Mulata[Sloop]