Old Tom (Theresa42)
/

SWASHBUCKLER

embedded image

A former Innkeeper covered in tattoos and smokes like a chimney is a disloyal and danger scurvy scallywag. Carrying a finely crafted rapier but dressed in rags, he has no memory of how he came to own the rapier, the large sea chest, or the curious monkey paw with the one finger salute.

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

June 13/GM Shadymutha/Monkey See, Monkey Die

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719

