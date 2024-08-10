Crew

Summary

The crews made quick work of the Galleon, preventing it getting anywhere near the saftey or they sea fort. They also battled two pirate sloops that came to steal their plunder, sinking one and driving the other off.

The crews boarded the Baguette and discovered it was crewed by their old nemesis Jean Luc Pilchard, Red Wolf engaged in a duel with Pilchard but was bested by the wiley French captain. At the mercy of the pirates Pilchard locked himself in his cabin with his crew. While the pirates began to load the treasure onto their ships.

A tense battle ensued in which Antilles Drifter (sloop)was overrun by Skeletons who took the ship over turning its cannons against the other vessels. The pirates sunk Antilles Drifter (sloop).

The Satan's Rosa sank the treasure galleon and attempted to take down the Neptune's Maiden, who survived despite constant cannon fire.he pesky sloop.

The Coral Chaos was able to sink the Satan's Rosa and together the crews were able to clear out the remaining skeletons so they could reclaim the The Revenge (sloop) and The Carrion Ghoul (Sloop), however both would need repairs and cleaning before being truly seaworthy.