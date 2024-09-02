An abandoned Galleon has been spotted off the Mosquito Coast and Casey Withers wants to claim it as his own.

Casey Withers invests in Improved Sails for the Galleon which they plan to fit upon arrival. The crew gather round and do a lot of ash before heading out tot he ship. Posy Bertha almost dies.

The crew sail to the Mosquito coast and find a galleon covered in strange carvings and all locked up. The galleon has 3 sets of broadsides

They head down into the ship. The ship is filled with eyeless zombies. Finding the captain dead and his brain roaming round the cabin and attacking any who enter.

Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” tried to use mind manacles and it back fired, allowing him to be controlled by the creature below, causing him to fight and heavily damage the other pirates. Casey and Tomas fought back against Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill” and when he was defeated and bleeding out on the floor, Tomas finished him off by slitting his throat.

The head to the hold of the ship and find the remains of an arcane ritual, mutant fish people and a gigantic horror the deep.

SinCity | Aurelia uses the pentagon to pray to Satan and is given infernal powers. Transforming into a devil.

Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers and SinCity | Aurelia kill the Sea Horror and all of the zombies aboard the ship fall down dead.

With the ship freed Aurelia transforms back into a human with red skin and gold hair. Large horns and a tail that she can use as a weapon for 1d6 damage.

charlotte | Salty Seadog | Mary 'Seawolf' Letvayne was slapped by a fish and died.