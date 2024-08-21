TLDR notes:

Patron Calico Jack hires us to find his lady love Anne Bonny

We travel to Guadeloupe on his ship the The Kingston (Brigatine)

An island devoid of fauna. Not even a bird or bug. Investigate a haunted mansion full of bodies.

Load up with books & maps & machine parts. As we disassemble the machine, our hair goes white and our skin wrinkles.

A strange blue moisture that formed on the walls seemed to restore a bit of our vigor. Charles apparently used this "Adreno-bleu" to keep his youthlike figure.

We encounter a child survivor. Checking the boy's teeth, they are all there! a modern miracle! How have ye been keeping off the scurvy, boy?!

He shows us downstairs to a cellar with food supplies. We get the crew to load them up.

Further in the basement, we encounter a horrific clock work woman. Bill attempts to reason with her, as he finds her beautiful, but she is beyond reasoning with, and they have to tear her to pieces.

Clearing through a few vault doors, we encounter a sloop in a flooded room- the The Banshee!

Its captain Anne Bonny has been fused with the mast of the ship in some strange and twisted experiment! Jimmy throws his bucket over her head to stop the screaming.

We remove her from the deck and provide her with medical help.

Dusting off the Banshee, we sail it out to meet with the Kingston.

We collect our crew and cargo, and travel back to Tortuga.

Calico Jack gives us boons, then sails into the sunset with his lady love.

We later write a song about it...





HM Charlotte

Bill as Barnacles Bill | Dr Barnacles “Barnacle Bill”

Postal as Casey Withers Postal | Legendary Pirate | Casey Withers

Max as Jimmy Buckets Maxzilla | Jimmy Buckets “Pail James”



Patron Calico Jack hires us to find his lady love Anne Bonny

Pail almost died consuming :ASH: offered to Casey for his skin condition.

Barnacles starts yelling at a chair that they're not a fraud

We are offered a mission from calico jack- Bring back the Banshee to Fleet!

We sing a new shanty on the way

our intelligence says that guadalupe has been cleared of undead by the french. they were loaded on board the horseman

They bring a journal to the captain's attention, and have fever dreams about guadalupe. Triage on the shores, reviving Black beard's crew (cameo from Izzy mans)

Jimmy James is oddly well known among the crew. He's a good luck charm

Journal - the key is a soul siphon and the lock is soul storage. (perhaps Bill is the nonbinary/ third spirit between the binary)



Quality glass is hard to find! What a waste, we could be using this clear glass for beakers!

I contact a servant but her information isn't useful

note to self- do an excorsism of this place (or not, you know, research)

a haunted feast room

james is overcome with a feeling of hunger and eats a rotten leg.

There's a ghostly figure in the hallway- a little boy?!



carnage in the ballroom. The crew is mostly waiting outside the building out of caution / superstition. The signal is screaming



We encounter a survivor, a kid about Jimmy's age. He's remarkably intact; all his teeth! amazing! they are all there! a modern miracle! How have ye been keeping off the scurvy boy?!

Casey remembers being here before, and asks the servant if he recognizes him. desperation in his eyes

life draining machine - charles is a vampire of sorts!

Books help them remember their different memories

We go through the library and ballroom, find books that are evidence of the French's crimes. List of all our names along with hundreds of others. Test subjects?! (ethically dubious source but it will be useful data)

I take the machine apart and take what I find to be valuable into a crate. Casey grabs a big glass cylinder with blue ectoplasmic liquid. I don't think it's all that valuable; probably see a lot of that stuff as a waste product We find our souls have leaked out after dis-assembling the machine. James and I try to slurp them back up, and we are magically de-aged. but still damaged. We find the pantry, and take an hour long break as our away team loads the food out. (I send the books back to the ship, but not the machine parts)



Marie the governess is now a clockwork woman

battle sound track- dance with death but on a clock work player piano

A metallic spine?! I'd be impressed if I weren't scared to death!

A room filled with papers and maps - trade routes and military vessels, this is old intelligence but it might be useful to someone

jimmy follows the map to a secret door

Barnacles tries to find some useful cyborg parts but fails

We go through the basement to a pair of vaults. the second vault room is flooded. The banshee lies within, covered in dust. The figurehead is wearing a crown!

She cries out with a horrifying shriek! Ears bleeding~!

Jimmy silences her by throwing a bucket on her head

We remove her from the deck that she's fused to and comfort her. Tell her about Calico looking for her.

She asks for the bucket again to silence herself, so that she doesn't harm us.

We check to see if the ship is in working condition.



While the crew are clearing the mansion of valuables and food, I exorcise some of the ghosts in my head and the mansion.

We bring back a mutilated Bonny along with her ship back to port.

Epilogue:

Dr Barnacles gets a degree by Turtle mail, and sets up with Mr Alcott to do necromantic research.

With comforting voice, Casey breaks the news to Calico jack easy. "The captain of the Banshee awaits you."

After some time, they embrace. Jack avoids the temptation to eat his flesh. He offers a swig from his flask- the blue ectoplasm! Does it heal him?! maybe

Calico jack gifts them with boons before they sail into the sunset together:

For Barnacles, a scroll case marked weird endeavors. he gifts jimmy buckets the Kingston (brigantine). Casey is gifted leadership position as a councilor of the Brethren

