Party tasked by Maddy Jeffries to discover the secrets of the Water Key they found last session ( August 4th/ HM Charlotte /Bollocks not Friendship )

Bill | Capt "Cook" Bonnet uses a codex tablet to decipher the text about the key, learning they must return to Liamuiga (St. Kitts) to unlock a great ally

On the journey to Liamuiga, the party are attacked by a giant octopus, then a ghost sloop, a scouting vessel accompanied by [DESTROYED] Admiral Morgan on his ghost galleon The Satisfaction

They kill the octopus as it retreats and destroy the ghost sloop

At Liamuiga, the crew travel through the jungle to the volcano at the heart of the island

The crew discover the volcano contains a secret glade with a sparkling lake instead of larva

Using the key, the crew release water nymph Undeen , one of the four ancient nymphs that had been locked away for protection after the last time the abyss opened. If the four are reunied, Undeen believes they can close the Abyss and begin to heal the Caribbean

As the crew leave, they are halted by [DESTROYED] Admiral Morgan who had followed them to the island to take its secret for the Scourge

The crew fight the ghost pirates, asking for Undeen’s help. Undeen uses the water in her sanctuary to dissolve the ghosts and their ash, before sending a wave over the island that dissolved the ghost ship too.

Undeen chooses to wait in her sanctuary, giving pirates a way to summon her to the abyss when they have befriended each of her sisters.