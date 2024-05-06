Story:

I: Was in Tortuga during the Battle of Nassau. After the battle, gained unofficial leadership of the Brethren due to being in the strongest position as most other brethren leaders were dead or missing.

II: Started an initiative to help newer pirates on the seas, providing starter vessels, finances and a large book of treasure maps in return for a cut of the profits. Through this patronage, became integral to the Nymphs of Creation storyline

III: Accompanied pirates and nymphs, under the leadership of Casey Withers, to conduct their ritual during the apocalypse. Transformed into scourge and was killed by Pirate Legend Tom Bottrill.