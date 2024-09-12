Crew:

Ship:

Locations

NPCs

Events

Crew sail to Monserrat to find final nymph

On the way, Amanda Riggin’s gangrene worsens and is amputated! Replaced by a machete

On Monserrat crew locate golden shrine to a fire god. Solve puzzle to forge a golden key and unlock a trapdoor beneath it

Crew defeat large fire elemental cat, which gets reborn as a fire kitten (can light fires like a flint and steel) who Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray befriends

Crew find cozy living room with exquisite banquet. After being there for 5 minutes, they are transported back to the moment they first entered the room, as if stuck in a time loop. They solve the puzzle by finding a key and locking the first door so their past selves cannot re-enter.

Salamantha appears and is convinced to join the final battle to close the abyss. She hints to the catastrophic events that happened last time the nymphs closed the abyss

Loot: All players gains a priceless gold tile worth 2000s. Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray gained the friendship of a fire kitten which can be used to summon Salamantha.

All players gain Fire Nymph’s Feast, a cake they can eat prior to combat that grants d10 extra non-healable HP. Must be at full HP to eat. Cannot be eaten in combat. Effect ends at sunrise next morning.