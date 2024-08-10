Character Bio and details (optional)

Her backstory:

her father was the administrator of a plantation, she used to help him on his daily duties;

she was quite pretty and daring, a bit too strong-minded for her own good and a bit too thin for her height;

she was secretly spending some evenings together with the slaves, singing and dancing by the light of the flames in the hearth; she felt pity and wanted a better life for them;

one night when she was about 16, the plantation owner discovered her at a slave party, as he had come there for 'other' type of fun.

she got whipped for being there. It was clear to her that she had aroused him, that he was only waiting for her wounds to heal, to be presentable again, and that she would have no right to refuse him. When she could stand on her feet again, she ran away from home. The scars on her back remained as a memory.

on one of the ships she boarded, the crew were treated like the slaves she left behind, but now she could fight back – she instigated the crew to mutiny, helped them organize and they succeeded;

in 10 years she gradually advanced to become acting Quartermaster on her previous ship, which was about all she wanted: a good place on a small and fast ship that didn't a large crew, so she could watch over them and get things well done; people were properly treated, the only cat aboard was catching mice and had only one tail and she cared for the captain;