Crew:
Ship:
Locations
NPCs
Events
Crew are invited to Atlantean tavern The Crab Legs by sea-mutant leader The Prophet Karkinos
Since Atlantis was last seen in this campaign ( July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising, July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure ) many things in Atlantis have now changed. Due to the July 23rd/ HM Tyler/ World Event - Raid of Nassau - Fall 1716, relations with the Brethren and Atlantis had been dissolved, the Atlantean royal family had left and the city had been taken over by pirates fleeing other areas of the Dark Caribbean
The Prophet Karkinos tasks the crew to retrieve a relic that was once his, a seaweed gauntlet called the Kelping Hand, for him from the former pirate embassy in Atlantis (established by Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon) which had since been overrun by non-Brethren pirates
The crew perform a heist at the embassy, systematically taking out guards and disarming traps, and searching for the Kelping Hand, while discovering other treasures.
Throughout the embassy, crew discovers the history of Atlantis and unravels the mystery of the royal family’s disappearance - they had been polymorphed by pirates into Coral Shegoraths kept on the third floor.
The crew return with the Kelping Hand and give it to Karkinos. He announces his final solution to the troubles of Atlantis - he will cause the city to once more disappear into the water, drowning the cities occupiers. He warns the crew to prepare for the end of times.
As the crew return to their ship, they look back at Atlantis and find it has disappeared in a pearlescent mist
Loot: Each player got to keep (d6) items looted from the embassy. Armando donated most of his loot to Karkinos in exchange for asking some mutants to join him as sailors. Items do not have an effect unless otherwise stated
Zero | Legendary Pirate | Armando Esteban Quito - 100 sailors plus a master gunner, Sting Raypier, large diamond, necklace of eyeballs
KiMica | Michelle Ramillon - Atlantis book with secret compartment, sea glass dagger (2d4), adventures of the Mystique, alchemy book, Something Fishy amulet (-2 DR to presence checks when looking for something out of place), spear of lilia: d8 when you bring someone to 0hp, you can choose for them to be 1hp instead)
SinCity | Aurelia - 2 tigers eye spheres (when broken, the caster rolls on the rituals table and must cast that ritual immediately with no spirit check) , Diabolical Codex, Devil Blade (d8 + d4 damage), teardrop bottle (extra either prayers or ritual)
Bill | Capable Captain | Nerina "Tiger Eye": Ghost eye (allows user to see into the locker), Devil eye (moves users devils luck up to next dice type, d2 to d4), page of the necronomicon, ring of calamari (once per battle cover yourself in a fog cloud once per battle to lower DC of defence by d4 for d2 rounds)