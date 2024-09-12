Events

Crew are invited to Atlantean tavern The Crab Legs by sea-mutant leader The Prophet Karkinos

The Prophet Karkinos tasks the crew to retrieve a relic that was once his, a seaweed gauntlet called the Kelping Hand, for him from the former pirate embassy in Atlantis (established by Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon) which had since been overrun by non-Brethren pirates

The crew perform a heist at the embassy, systematically taking out guards and disarming traps, and searching for the Kelping Hand, while discovering other treasures.

Throughout the embassy, crew discovers the history of Atlantis and unravels the mystery of the royal family’s disappearance - they had been polymorphed by pirates into Coral Shegoraths kept on the third floor.

The crew return with the Kelping Hand and give it to Karkinos. He announces his final solution to the troubles of Atlantis - he will cause the city to once more disappear into the water, drowning the cities occupiers. He warns the crew to prepare for the end of times.