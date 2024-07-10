July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure
This game was part of a double-table with July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising. I will include all involved in crew.

Goal: Explore Atlantis

Crew

Boats

Due to the unconventional nature of the session, there was no naval combat or boat decisions. Bill lists boats assumed to be involved in July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising

Events

Prologue: Get to Atlantis

Act 1: Explore Atlantis

  • The 4 are spit out into a derelict cobbled street in Atlantis

  • They discover that they can telekinetically speak underwater while inside the city limits

  • They investigate a noise and find an Ebon Shark warrior attacking another merfolk

  • They instinctively kill the Ebon Shark and rescue (read, almost kill) the trapped merman

  • Henry resurrects the Ebon Shark

  • The barely-alive merman, Abstryctus, says that the Ebon Sharks have been attacking civilians like him following their current civil war and impending military coup

  • Abstryctus leads the party somewhere safe: the ramshackle apartment of his situation-ship Terry the Octopus-Man

  • Terry explains, over some fresh seaweed juice, that sea mutants like him are refugees in Atlantis escaping the Deep cult.

  • Terry tells the players to seek out the crab The Prophet Karkinos if they seek a way home because he knows everything

  • The group insist Terry accompany them to The Crab Legs, the tavern The Prophet Karkinos lives in.

  • At the tavern, the pirates discover Karkanos has been kidnapped by the Ebon Sharks

  • They agree to save him in return for a contract guaranteeing them refuse collection rights for the tavern, which creates "useless" silver as a biproduct of their mutant grog

    Act 2: Rescue The Prophet Karkinos

  • The gang, accompanied by mutants, find the warehouse where the crab prophet is being kept

  • The pirates battle the Ebon Sharks

  • Hilarious Bart kills the leader of kidnapping

  • The Prophet Karkinos is saved. He prophesied that: the result of the election for governor of Nassau will be fair and justified, Cpt "Dick" Bollocks may or may not die soon, the world will end in darkness

  • He tells the pirates to travel south west outside the city to meet up with their party as they are destined to change the lives of Atlantis

Act 3: Defend the Queen

Epilogue: Loot and Rewards