This game was part of a double-table with July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising. I will include all involved in crew.

Goal: Explore Atlantis

Crew

Boats

Due to the unconventional nature of the session, there was no naval combat or boat decisions. Bill lists boats assumed to be involved in July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising

Events

Prologue: Get to Atlantis

In the room where the Kraken's horn was removed ( June 5th/GM Andy/A Debt to Pay ) stands a 3 meter wide portal to Atlantis

Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac gifts the party with mermaid scales so that they can breathe underwater.

A fleet of (200 sailors and six ships) sail to Lost Temple of Poseidon .

Act 1: Explore Atlantis

The 4 are spit out into a derelict cobbled street in Atlantis

They discover that they can telekinetically speak underwater while inside the city limits

They investigate a noise and find an Ebon Shark warrior attacking another merfolk

They instinctively kill the Ebon Shark and rescue (read, almost kill) the trapped merman

Henry resurrects the Ebon Shark

The barely-alive merman, Abstryctus, says that the Ebon Sharks have been attacking civilians like him following their current civil war and impending military coup

Abstryctus leads the party somewhere safe: the ramshackle apartment of his situation-ship Terry the Octopus-Man

Terry explains, over some fresh seaweed juice, that sea mutants like him are refugees in Atlantis escaping the Deep cult.

Terry tells the players to seek out the crab The Prophet Karkinos if they seek a way home because he knows everything

The group insist Terry accompany them to The Crab Legs, the tavern The Prophet Karkinos lives in.

At the tavern, the pirates discover Karkanos has been kidnapped by the Ebon Sharks

They agree to save him in return for a contract guaranteeing them refuse collection rights for the tavern, which creates "useless" silver as a biproduct of their mutant grog Act 2: Rescue The Prophet Karkinos

The gang, accompanied by mutants, find the warehouse where the crab prophet is being kept

The pirates battle the Ebon Sharks

Hilarious Bart kills the leader of kidnapping

The Prophet Karkinos is saved. He prophesied that: the result of the election for governor of Nassau will be fair and justified, Cpt "Dick" Bollocks may or may not die soon, the world will end in darkness