CREW
Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray (lvl 2)
Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks (lvl1) RIP
Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore (lvl2) RIP
Theresa 42 | Old Tom (lvl 4)
Locations
NPCs
Abstrytus (No LK Entry)
Terry the Octopus-man (No LK Entry)
Items
This game was part of a double-table with July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising. I will include all involved in crew.
Goal: Explore Atlantis
Boats
Due to the unconventional nature of the session, there was no naval combat or boat decisions. Bill lists boats assumed to be involved in July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising
Events
Prologue: Get to Atlantis
A fleet of (200 sailors and six ships) sail to Lost Temple of Poseidon.
Bill | Legendary Pirate | Eel Lec'Trufyd shows them what he learned from the ancient pictographs about ancient Atlantean sign language and culture. (Learnt in June 25th/GM Jay/ To the Abyss )
Charlotte | Evangeline de Blénac gifts the party with mermaid scales so that they can breathe underwater.
In the room where the Kraken's horn was removed (June 5th/GM Andy/A Debt to Pay) stands a 3 meter wide portal to Atlantis
Pirates jump into portal
Act 1: Explore Atlantis
While most of the pirates successfully travel through the portal (see Bill's Game), 4 are spit out at a random location as the portal malfunctions: Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks, Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray, Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon, Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf"
The 4 are spit out into a derelict cobbled street in Atlantis
They discover that they can telekinetically speak underwater while inside the city limits
They investigate a noise and find an Ebon Shark warrior attacking another merfolk
They instinctively kill the Ebon Shark and rescue (read, almost kill) the trapped merman
Henry resurrects the Ebon Shark
The barely-alive merman, Abstryctus, says that the Ebon Sharks have been attacking civilians like him following their current civil war and impending military coup
Abstryctus leads the party somewhere safe: the ramshackle apartment of his situation-ship Terry the Octopus-Man
Terry explains, over some fresh seaweed juice, that sea mutants like him are refugees in Atlantis escaping the Deep cult.
Terry tells the players to seek out the crab The Prophet Karkinos if they seek a way home because he knows everything
The group insist Terry accompany them to The Crab Legs, the tavern The Prophet Karkinos lives in.
At the tavern, the pirates discover Karkanos has been kidnapped by the Ebon Sharks
They agree to save him in return for a contract guaranteeing them refuse collection rights for the tavern, which creates "useless" silver as a biproduct of their mutant grog
Act 2: Rescue The Prophet Karkinos
The gang, accompanied by mutants, find the warehouse where the crab prophet is being kept
The pirates battle the Ebon Sharks
Hilarious Bart kills the leader of kidnapping
The Prophet Karkinos is saved. He prophesied that: the result of the election for governor of Nassau will be fair and justified, Cpt "Dick" Bollocks may or may not die soon, the world will end in darkness
He tells the pirates to travel south west outside the city to meet up with their party as they are destined to change the lives of Atlantis
Act 3: Defend the Queen
Pirates arrive at an underwater temple just outside the city that looks similar to the Lost Temple of Poseidon
Both groups of players combine to defend the Queen of Atlantic Capheira and her merpriests as they conduct the ritual to raise Atlantis
Pirates are attacked by undead and Ebon Shark militia
Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks, Dan | Salty Seadog | Gunnar Tore and Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Unnamed Mutant Zealot lose their lives in the conflict
Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick kills his brother in law Euphemus (Dead), taking his teeth as a trophy
Theresa 42 | Old Tom battles 1on1 with a banshee, gaining a nemesis
The pirates succeed in defending the queen and Atlantis rises out of the sea
Epilogue: Loot and Rewards
All pirates receive 1500 silver and a relic from the royal treasury
Armed_drifter | Armando "Red Wolf" mounts the skeleton of Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks on his figurehead and gains some mutant pirates in his crew
Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon uses his earnings to buy a house in Atlantis and sets up an embassy, cementing the alliance between Atlantis and Nassau
Dan | Salty Seadog | The Henchman vows revenge!
Theresa 42 | Old Tom gains a tattoo of his new nemesis, the banshee
Groble | Hilarius 'Bart' Gray installs Terry the Octapus Man in the basement of Anne's Arms (formerly Rapscallion Inn) in Nassau to work as a “printing press” transcribing fliers for Groble | Anne "The Governess" Plumpton ’s governor attempt
Zero | Legendary Pirate | Barlow "Reaper" Garrick settles into married life with his enemy-to-lover Zero | Salty Seadog | Merbones RIP