Places of Importance

Pirate Embassy in Atlantis

Summary

I. Civil war breaks out in Atlantis between the Cerulean royal family (lead by queen Capheira) and their elite royal bodyguards the Ebon Sharks (lead by Euphemus (Dead)). War kills many merfolk and destroys much of the city.

II. Euphemus (Dead) allies with the Scourge to ensure the eradication of his political rivals

III. As a final attempt to stop a great Scourge attack, Capheira completes a ritual to raise Atlantis above the sea.

IV. Atlantis allies with pirates. Der_AJZ | Henry “Tea Time” Saxon establishes the first Pirate Embassy in Atlantis. Atlanteans gift Nassau with Atlantean Canons to help fortify the city.

V. After the Battle of Nassau, contact between Atlantis and pirates is severed. The city is taken over by (non-player, bad guy) pirates, who transform Capheira into a coral monstrosity.

VI. On the request of The Prophet Karkinos, pirates infiltrate the Pirate Embassy in Atlantis to locate magic gauntlet The Kelping Hand

VII. The Prophet Karkinos uses the Kelping Hand to transport Atlantis to another part of the sea, hiding it once again.