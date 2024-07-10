Maxzilla | Salty Seadog | Captain Richard “Dick” Bollocks

Rapscallion

He died as he lived. Quickly. (Don’t worry, it happens to everyone!)

Lived and died in July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure

TDC Season

Character Events

Winter 1715

Spring 1715

Summer 1715

Fall 1715

Winter 1716

Spring 1716

July 8th/ GM Charlotte / Underwater Adventure

July 8th/ HM Bill/ Atlantis Rising

Summer 1716

Fall 1716

Winter 1717

Spring 1717

Summer 1717

Fall 1717

Winter 1718

Spring 1718

Summer 1718

Fall 1718

Winter 1719